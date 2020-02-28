NATIONAL

AP-NORC Poll: Impeachment Didn’t Dent Trump Approval

File photo: President Donald Trump Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – Do Americans trust anyone or anything in public life these days? The answer, even after impeachment and ahead of the elections, is that some do. That’s according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll that found President Donald Trump earning some of the highest marks of his presidency, with 43% approving of his job.

People don’t even despise Congress quite as deeply as they once did, though a large majority still disapprove. And a slim majority have high confidence in the military.áBut most Americans remain distrustful of U.S. leaders and institutions.

