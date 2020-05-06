CORONAVIRUS

AP-NORC Poll: Pandemic Especially Tough On People Of Color

(AP) – People of color have not only been hit harder by the deadly coronavirus than have Americans overall, but they’re also bearing the brunt of the pandemic’s financial impact. That’s according to a recent survey from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll found that 61% of Hispanic Americans say they’ve experienced some kind of household income loss as a result of the outbreak. That’s compared with 46% of Americans overall. Thirty-seven percent of Latinos and 27% of black Americans say they’ve been unable to pay at least one type of bill. Only 17% of white Americans say the same.

