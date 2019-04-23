NATIONAL

AP Source: Biden To Launch 2020 Bid Thursday

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday, according to a person familiar with his plans.  The 76-year-old Democrat is scheduled to face voters in Pittsburgh on Monday, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak on the record about private conversations.

Biden’s decision answers the final major question of the early 2020 Democratic primary season, which now features more than 20 candidates.   Given his high profile in U.S. politics, Biden would enter the race as a front-runner  The largest firefighters union is preparing to formally endorse Biden this week, with group leaders saying they will be “investing” heavily in the former vice president’s anticipated bid.

