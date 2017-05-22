Home NATIONAL AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business
AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business
NATIONAL
0

AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business

0
0
Mark Fields
now viewing

AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business

Ringling Bros Leaving the Life
now playing

Curtain Falls On 'Greatest Show On Earth' After 146 Years

c5b3469fcb94418b8cb5743de956b7bf-780×520
now playing

Race, Gender, Fame All Issues As Cosby Jury Selection Starts

South Korea Koreas Tensions
now playing

North Korea Says Ready To Deploy, Mass Produce New Missile

920×920 (19)
now playing

Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

2ad9a1737924443196bc4c206813a32d-780×520
now playing

Trump Avoids Pointing To Saudis' Human Rights Failings

694940094001_5443391336001_5443389781001-vs
now playing

Trump Says 'Rare Opportunity' Exists For Peace

Judge_gavel
now playing

Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect

rene guerra former hidalgo da
now playing

Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Gears Up For Address To Muslim World

(AP) – Ford is replacing its CEO amid questions about its current performance and future strategy.
A person familiar with the situation says CEO Mark Fields is retiring at age 56 after 28 years at the company. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement hasn’t been made.
Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who joined Ford’s board in 2013, this person says. Hackett has led Ford’s mobility unit since last year. He is the former CEO of office furniture maker Steelcase.
Fields helped lead Ford’s turnaround a decade ago as president of its Americas division.
But the company’s stock price has fallen almost 40 percent in the three years since he became CEO.

Related posts:

  1. Man Sentenced In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator
  2. Pelosi: Trump ‘Vulnerable Personally’ Amid Russia Probe
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct
Related Posts
c5b3469fcb94418b8cb5743de956b7bf-780×520

Race, Gender, Fame All Issues As Cosby Jury Selection Starts

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (19)

Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

Zack Cantu 0
255779557255e69d06378b

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master’s Thesis

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video