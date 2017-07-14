Home NATIONAL AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals
AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals
NATIONAL
0

AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals

0
0
1500010688496
now viewing

AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals

Retail Sales
now playing

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

WireAP_b304b01c08244b9b94d8eb6709ee840f_12x5_1600
now playing

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

mural
now playing

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

920×920
now playing

Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico

TrumpJr_AP-678×381
now playing

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

e1b29c4268e541b1b34e5765ac124c24-780×520
now playing

Should Police Be Allowed To Shame Suspects On Facebook?

ed61a20692644254a9e6e99160892529-780×490
now playing

Gasoline Thieves Are Out Of Control - And Deadly - In Mexico

Mitch McConnell
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

244c8aabd64a40d5be22db2933f989bf-780×484
now playing

Judge In Hawaii Hands Trump Latest Defeat On Travel Ban

WireAP_a8bb433f6c3f488b894c9f2c16f4ba42_12x5_1600
now playing

Police: 2 Officers Killed In Palestinian Attack

(AP) – A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer’s confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case against 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo.
The details were provided after one of DiNardo’s lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to killing the men and had told investigators where their bodies were. The lawyer says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo’s cooperation.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office had no response to the lawyer’s comments Thursday night. Authorities are expected to release additional information Friday morning.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Attorney Facing Drug Possession, Drunk Driving Charges
  2. Attorney Says Client Killed 4 Pennsylvania Men
  3. Counterfeit Currency Seized, Edinburg Man Arrested
  4. Man Trapped In ATM Slips Notes To Customers Begging For Help
Related Posts
Retail Sales

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_b304b01c08244b9b94d8eb6709ee840f_12x5_1600

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

Roxanne Garcia 0
TrumpJr_AP-678×381

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video