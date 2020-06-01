AP Source: MLB Players Offer 114-Game Season, No More $ Cuts

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind Citi Field during a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in New York. Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and a commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
(AP) — A person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball players have proposed a 114-game regular season, up from 82 in management’s offer. But the players didn’t propose taking any additional pay cuts beyond the one they agreed to in March. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no details were announced. Under the players’ proposal, the World Series could extend past Thanksgiving.