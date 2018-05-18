Home NATIONAL AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed
AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed

0
0
17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis
now viewing

AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed

Tropical Coverage 2018 – 799×417
now playing

Tropical Coverage 2018

FLAGS AT HALF STAFF
now playing

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

Dimitrios Pagourtzis
now playing

Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene
now playing

TX Gov: Don't Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

donna_isd_lawsuit_3
now playing

Donna School District Says 2 Staffers On Administrative Leave

CUBA-AIR-ACCIDENT
now playing

Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes

santa fe school shooting
now playing

UPDATE: 10 Killed In Texas HS Attack

HAWAII VOLCANO ASHES
now playing

Light Coats Of Gritty Ash Fall Near Erupting Hawaii Volcano

Judge Aaron Persky
now playing

AP Exclusive: California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

(AP) -A law enforcement official has identified a person in custody in the Houston-area school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.  The official was not authorized to discuss the shooting by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Authorities say eight to 10 people, mostly students, were killed in the nation’s deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.  A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP.   She said: “Give us our time right now, thank you.”

Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

Related posts:

  1. Shooting Suspect Had Slew Of Traffic Infractions
  2. Possible Explosives Found At Texas School
  3. 2 Killed In Crash Of School Bus, Dump Truck
  4. Suspect’s Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother’s Life
Related Posts
FLAGS AT HALF STAFF

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

jsalinas 0
Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

jsalinas 0
Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene

TX Gov: Don’t Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video