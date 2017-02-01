Home NATIONAL Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped
Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped
Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

(AP) — Authorities say rescuers have discovered a third body following a New Year’s Day fire in a large apartment building in Massachusetts.  Officials say the blaze broke out Sunday morning in Holyoke, and flames were visible on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

Authorities say 48-year-old Maria Cartagena jumped from the fourth or fifth floor and died. Fifty-five-year-old Jorge Munoz was also found dead in the fire.  On Monday afternoon, emergency workers found the remains of a third person. Authorities are trying to identify the victim and notify the family.  Several people were hospitalized with injuries.

Officials say a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.  Demolition crews began tearing down the upper floors. The city’s building inspector determined it could collapse.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

