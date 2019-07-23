Apartment Complex Residents Displaced During Flood Repairs

Residents at a Raymondville apartment complex are looking for a place to stay. The management at the Northstar Apartments told everyone to leave so work could be done to fix damage from the recent flooding. The work could take up to four months. Residents who want to return still have to pay rent in the meantime.

Yesterday, Valley Central reported the complex manager is not commenting on the issue. The report says FEMA can’t help the residents either since the complex didn’t provide notice of the temporary evictions in writing, only by phone.