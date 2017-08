Authorities continue to look for the person who shot and killed a man outside a home northwest of Alton early Tuesday morning. 19-year-old Cesar Eduardo Jaramillo was shot dead after what a neighbor described as an altercation.

Jaramillo was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in the front yard of a home in a rural neighborhood near Mile 7 and Moorefield Road. The suspect was seen speeding away in a dark-colored car.