Appeals Court Affirms Patterson Conviction And Sentence

The 13th Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentence of former McAllen hospice administrator Monica Melissa Patterson. That report in the McAllen Monitor. The court’s decision comes as Patterson is a little more than two years into her life with no parole prison sentence that was handed down by a Hidalgo County jury that found her guilty of capital murder.

Patterson was found to have ordered the killing of an elderly McAllen man as part of a scheme to financially benefit from his estate. She was also found to have stolen funds from the Comfort House hospice, where she was the executive director.

A second defendant, Angel Mario Garza, admitted to the actual murder in a plea agreement, reportedly telling investigators he suffocated the victim, 96-year-old Martin Knell, with a plastic bag. Garza is serving a 45-year prison sentence.