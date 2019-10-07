Appeals Court Blocks Trump Tax Return Release

(AP) – An appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns to New York state investigators.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan Monday granted the delay requested by Trump’s lawyers until the appeals court could consider the issue expeditiously. It came as Trump tweeted that “Radical Left Democrats” were pushing local and state “Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump.”

The action froze the effect of a ruling by Judge Victor Marrero that concluded Trump could not stop his accounting firm from complying with a subpoena seeking his tax returns. The returns were sought in a criminal probe of the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.