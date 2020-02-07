Appeals Court Dismisses Democrats’ Lawsuit Against Trump

(AP) – A federal appeals court in Washington has dismissed one of several ongoing lawsuits charging that President Donald Trump has illegally profited off the presidency.

The lawsuit the court dismissed Friday was filed by Democratic members of Congress in 2017. The court was not ruling on whether Trump violated the law. It just said that the approximately 200 members of Congress who brought the lawsuit lack the ability to sue.

The lawsuit had charged that the president violated the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting benefits to his businesses from foreign governments without congressional approval.