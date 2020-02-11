Appeals Court Halts Deportation Of Child With Head Injury

(AP) – A federal appeals court in California has temporarily halted the deportation of a 5-year-old child who injured his head before immigration agents arrested his family. Advocates say the child needs to be seen by a neurologist.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order late Monday that prevents the immediate removal of the boy, his 1-year-old brother, and their mother. They are being held detained at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s family detention center at Dilley, Texas. The appeals court has asked for more information from both sides Tuesday and Wednesday.