The issue of whether to allow all Texans to vote by mail during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay to a U.S. District judge’s ruling the day before. The district judge sided with state Democrats and voters suing the state for expanded mail-in voting. It would have allowed voters to cast ballots by mail to avoid possible transmission of COVID-19.