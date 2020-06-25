Appeals Court Removes Injunction, Will Allow Fast-Track Deportations

A U.S. appeals court is removing an injunction that stopped the Trump administration from fast-tracking some deportations for illegal immigrants. A three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security could move forward with a policy to quickly deport those who are in the United States illegally and have been in the country for less than two years.

The ACLU filed suit to stop the policy last August and received an injunction to stop the policy from going into effect. Tuesday’s decision will allow the ACLU’s suit to go forward but will also allow DHS to move forward with deportations under the new policy.