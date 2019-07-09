Appeals Court To Hear Obamacare Arguments

The U.S. Court of Appeals is hearing a challenge in the Affordable Care Act today that may jeopardize the entire law. Obamacare has come under frequent fire since it was passed in 2010.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled that charging a fine for anyone who is uninsured would be considered a tax, therefore making it Constitutional, but Congress repealed the fine in 2017 and a lower court ruled it invalidated the entire law.

The ruling was stayed pending appeal. If the appeals court upholds the ruling, 20 million people are at risk of losing insurance coverage and people with pre-existing would have their protections eliminated. In that case, Obamacare would most likely end up back before the Supreme Court.