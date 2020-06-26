Appeals Court: Trump Wrongly Diverted $2.5B For Border Wall

(AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that diverting $2.5 from military construction projects to build the wall illegally sidesteps Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds. The ruling is the latest twist in a legal battle that has largely gone Trump’s way.

Last year, the Supreme Court allowed the $2.5 billion to be spent while the litigation continued, blunting the impact of the latest appeals court action.