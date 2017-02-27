Home NATIONAL Appeals Court Won’t Put Trump’s Travel Ban Case On Hold
Appeals Court Won't Put Trump's Travel Ban Case On Hold
Appeals Court Won't Put Trump's Travel Ban Case On Hold

Appeals Court Won’t Put Trump’s Travel Ban Case On Hold

(AP) – A federal appeals court has refused a request from the U.S. Justice Department to put President Donald Trump’s travel ban case on hold until he issues a new executive order.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn’t give an explanation Monday for denying the request but said it would extend until next week the deadline for the government’s opening brief in its appeal.

After Trump issued an executive order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and paused the U.S. refugee program, Washington state and Minnesota sued to stop it.

A federal judge granted the states’ request for a restraining order, and the government appealed to the 9th Circuit.

The Justice Department wanted the appeals case put on hold, but the states objected.

