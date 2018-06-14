Home NATIONAL Apple Closing iPhone Security Gap Used By Law Enforcement
Apple Closing iPhone Security Gap Used By Law Enforcement
NATIONAL
0

Apple Closing iPhone Security Gap Used By Law Enforcement

0
0
apple-logo-3-770×433
now viewing

Apple Closing iPhone Security Gap Used By Law Enforcement

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Report Faults Comey But Finds No Political Bias

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Supreme Court Strikes Down Minnesota's Voter Clothing Law

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

2 White Supremacists Get Death For Killing Inmate

GAS PRICES DROP
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Down This Week

Officer Kirsten Koryciak houston officer purchase gorceries for diabetic victim
now playing

Police Officer Replaces Ill Man's Stolen Groceries

prisonbars10
now playing

Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft

missing person
now playing

Authorities Find Truck Belonging To Missing Mission Man

image
now playing

New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

5b22203c3cba1
now playing

Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020

1528959053184
now playing

A year On, Horrific Grenfell Tower Fire Haunts Britain

(AP) – Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that exploited the vulnerability to collect evidence in criminal investigations.

The loophole will be shut down in a forthcoming update to Apple’s iOS software, which powers iPhones.

Once fixed, iPhones will no longer be vulnerable to intrusion via the Lightning port used both to transfer data and to charge iPhones. The port will still function after the update, but will shut off data an hour after a phone is locked.

Apple says it respects the jobs of law enforcement officials, but believes it must protect its customers from “hackers, identity thieves and intrusions into their personal data.”

Related posts:

  1. Rights Group: Texas Racial Profiling By Sharing With ICE
  2. Money To ‘harden’ Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings
  3. Michael Cohen Hunts For New Lawyers In FBI Probe
  4. Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020
Related Posts
JAMES COMEY

Report Faults Comey But Finds No Political Bias

jsalinas 0
VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT

Supreme Court Strikes Down Minnesota’s Voter Clothing Law

jsalinas 0
image

New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video