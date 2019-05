In this aerial image provided by Yell County Sheriff's Department water rushes through the levee along the Arkansas River in Dardanelle, Ark., on Friday, May 31, 2019. Officials say the levee breached early Friday at Dardanelle, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. (Yell County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Residents in areas of Arkansas are fleeing to higher ground after a levee on the Arkansas River was breached today.

The National Weather Service says the Dardanelle Levee, located northwest of Little Rock, breached early this morning and water was moving swiftly.

Heavy rainfall has caused several locations along the Arkansas River to reach flood stage, impacting thousands of homes. Some residents along the Mississippi River are also being evacuated.