Law enforcement officials block off a Walmart store in Forrest City, Ark., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Micaela A. Watts/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

(Forrest City, AR) — The suspect in an Arkansas Walmart shooting is dead. Forrest City police say the person died this morning following a confrontation with officers inside the big box store.

Two cops were wounded and are hospitalized in unknown conditions. It’s believed the suspect was making threats inside the Walmart. Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation. Forrest City is 47 miles west