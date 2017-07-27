Arab League Meets Over Jerusalem Tensions

(AP) – Arab foreign ministers have met at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo to discuss the latest Palestinian-Israeli tensions over Jerusalem’s most contested shrine.

Thursday’s meeting sought to address the escalation after Israel installed metal detectors following a deadly attack by three Israeli Arab gunmen inside the compound, holy to both Muslims and Jews.

That attack killed two Israeli officers. The issue also set off street clashes that killed three Palestinians. Three Israelis were killed by a Palestinian in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement.

Israel dismantled the metal detectors after a wave of Muslim outrage. On Thursday, Muslim worshippers returned to pray inside the Al-Aqsa mosque. Palestinian worshippers had been praying outside the shrine in protest against the Israeli security measures.