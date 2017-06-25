Home TEXAS Archaeologists Find Prehistoric Canoe In North Louisiana
Archaeologists Find Prehistoric Canoe In North Louisiana
Archaeologists Find Prehistoric Canoe In North Louisiana

Archaeologists Find Prehistoric Canoe In North Louisiana

(AP) – Archaeologists have unearthed a large, prehistoric Indian canoe along the Red River in north Louisiana.

KTBS-TV reports one archaeologist says the almost 34-foot-long dugout canoe is in very good condition, even though one side is missing. Officials say it weighs an estimated 1,000 pounds and could be one of the largest ever found intact in North America.

It was found earlier this spring by a woman looking for artifacts along the river’s banks. Excavation, which was conducted near Belcher in Caddo Parish, was completed Wednesday.

The canoe will be taken to Texas A&M University, where preservation efforts could take up to two years.

The canoe is believed to be 800 to 1,000 years old and believed used by Caddo Indians who settled along the Red River and its tributaries.

