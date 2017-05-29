Home TEXAS Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision
TEXAS
(AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t make a decision until later this week on whether to call state lawmakers back to work as their 140-day legislation session ends Monday.

Abbott says he’s pleased that the Republican-controlled Legislature approved his priority legislation, including an anti-“sanctuary cities” measure compelling local police to enforce federal law.  He didn’t say whether he’ll drag lawmakers back to work to tackle another issue he’s endorsed, a North Carolina-style “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Only the governor can call “special” legislatives sessions lasting 30 days apiece.  Abbott has long said he’s warry of calling special sessions. But battles between the Republican heads of the Texas House and Senate meant legislation involving oversight of several state agencies never passed – and that could make a special session inevitable.

