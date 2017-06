You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Radio Shack store in the Rio Grande Valley. It appears all remaining Radio Shack outlets in Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito, Weslaco, and McAllen have closed. One store does remain open, according to the Valley Morning Star – in Raymondville.

The closings come two months after Radio Shack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would be closing more than 550 of its 1,500 company-owned stores.