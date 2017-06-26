Home WORLD Argentine Officials: At Least 15 Die When Bus Flips, 21 Hurt
Argentine Officials: At Least 15 Die When Bus Flips, 21 Hurt

Argentine Officials: At Least 15 Die When Bus Flips, 21 Hurt

(AP) – Argentine officials say a bus carrying students, parents and teachers from a dance school has flipped on a provincial highway, killing at least 15 people.  Claudia Najul is the health minister of Mendoza province. She says nine adolescents and the driver were among those killed Sunday in the province west of Buenos Aires. Another 21 people were hospitalized with injuries in area clinics, including four minors.

Survivors told local news media that the bus was traveling at a high rate of speed with 50 passengers aboard when it apparently struck the side of a hill on a curvy road, causing the vehicle to turn over.

