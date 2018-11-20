Home NATIONAL Argument At Chicago Hospital Erupts Into Deadly Shooting
Argument At Chicago Hospital Erupts Into Deadly Shooting
NATIONAL
0

Argument At Chicago Hospital Erupts Into Deadly Shooting

0
0
ContentBroker_contentid-d44c312ff7fc45d6ae5acace1de795cf-1
now viewing

Argument At Chicago Hospital Erupts Into Deadly Shooting

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers

child+killed+mgn
now playing

Police: Texas Girl, 6, Strangled Baby Brother As Dad Shopped

bd685629ddf64582a83fb1e440642ab9_original
now playing

US Home Construction Rose 1.5 Percent In October

104964251-GettyImages-56558714r2r.600×337
now playing

Former Toys R Us Workers To Get $20M In Hardship Fund

core_breaking_now
now playing

Backlash At Chinese University Shows Limits To Surveillance

index
now playing

Sheriff: Wildfire Death Toll Rises To 79

WireAP_d9f34e186e5a4d808a2d950652260f25_12x5_992
now playing

Judge Bars US From Enforcing Trump Asylum Ban

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 3.56.15 PM 1
now playing

January #POTW Nov. 19

FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS
now playing

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

(AP) – An argument outside a Chicago hospital turned deadly when a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship, then ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer.
Police say the attacker also died Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.
The victims were identified at 38-year-old emergency room physician Tamara O’Neal and 25-year-old pharmacy resident Dayna Less. Police say the slain officer was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was married with three children.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder
  2. Stabbing Leaves One Weslaco Teen Dead, A Second Badly Hurt
  3. Police: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, Was Beaten And Burned
  4. Elsa Brothers Held Without Bond In Deadly Shooting North Of Weslaco
Related Posts
bd685629ddf64582a83fb1e440642ab9_original

US Home Construction Rose 1.5 Percent In October

Roxanne Garcia 0
104964251-GettyImages-56558714r2r.600×337

Former Toys R Us Workers To Get $20M In Hardship Fund

Roxanne Garcia 0
index

Sheriff: Wildfire Death Toll Rises To 79

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video