Argument Leads To Attempted Murder Charge Against Mission Area-Man
Arturo Gomez Zemeno

A Mission-area man is jailed on a half-million dollar bond on a charge of attempted murder – for shooting his uncle. 23-year-old Arturo Gomez Zemeno was arraigned on the charge Thursday afternoon, a day after he surrendered himself after learning investigators had issued an arrest warrant for him.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say Gomez and his uncle had gotten into an argument at a home near the rural community of Citrus City, it got out of hand, and Gomez shot his relative in the head. The victim, 45-year-old Rogelio Rangel, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities aren’t saying what the dispute was about.

