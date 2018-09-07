Home TEXAS Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death
Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death
TEXAS
0

Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death

0
0
DEADLY SHOOTING
now viewing

Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

FAMILY SEPARATION
now playing

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS
now playing

Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

JAPAN FLOODS-1
now playing

Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL
now playing

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

THAILAND CAVE RESCUE
now playing

Official: Rescued Thai Boys 'safe and conscious'

DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now playing

White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal

(AP) – Authorities in North Texas say an argument over fireworks lead to the fatal shooting of an 80-year-old man over the weekend.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin tells The Dallas Morning News Edward Cordero was shot Saturday evening in Lake Bridgeport after complaining to his neighbors about the fireworks they were setting off. The sheriff alleges Cordero retrieved a gun from his house and fired the first shot at his neighbors.  Akin says a 33-year-old shot back at Cordero with a gun he had grabbed from his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the neighbor’s name yet.  The medical examiner’s office says Cordero died early Sunday from gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder.   Akin says officials will discuss possible charges, though none have been filed yet.  Lake Bridgeport is about 65 miles (104.6 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Related posts:

  1. Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Student Faces New Charge
  2. Police: Toddler Dead After Self-Inflicted Gunshot
  3. Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal
  4. A Neighbor’s Word Can Bring Death Sentence In Iraq IS Trials
Related Posts
EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS

Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids

jsalinas 0
Judge-gavel-generic

Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Police: Toddler Dead After Self-Inflicted Gunshot

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video