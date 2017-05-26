Home NATIONAL Ariana Grande Planning Benefit Concert In Manchester
Ariana Grande Planning Benefit Concert In Manchester
Ariana Grande Planning Benefit Concert In Manchester

ARIANA GRANDE
Ariana Grande Planning Benefit Concert In Manchester

(AP) – Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday’s deadly bombing at her show there.

In a statement on Friday, the pop star says “we won’t let hate win” and offered to “extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours.”  “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, tom love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”  She did not announce a date for the concert.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows after the bombing, which left 22 dead. The tour will restart June 7 in Paris.

