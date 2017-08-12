Home NATIONAL Arizona Congressman Steps Down
(Washington, DC) — Veteran Arizona Congressman Trent Franks is out of office. Republican Franks put out a statement saying he decided to resign immediately after his wife was hospitalized. Franks had planned on departing early next year after learning that the House Ethics Committee would be investigating allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Franks said the investigation involves a “discussion of surrogacy” with two female staff members. He acknowledged that the discussion make them feel uncomfortable. Franks said his wife’s hospitalization involves treatment for an “ongoing ailment.” He did not elaborate.

