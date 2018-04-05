Home NATIONAL Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached
Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached
NATIONAL
0

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

0
0
5aebfec086ab7.image
now viewing

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

Hank Williams Jr L2W – Slider1
now playing

Hank Williams Jr.

1525417118649
now playing

Polanski's Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

WireAP_85500226b1ba49248cd58950387659db_12x5_992
now playing

Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year

WireAP_f16f0738d09d4b11a5f45e975dbe49be_12x5_992
now playing

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

920×920 (6)
now playing

Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

Hawaii_Volcano_97076-780×520
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up

Rudy Giuliani
now playing

Trump's New 'Stormy' Story Stuns Many In West Wing

Japanese Macaque
now playing

Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey

IMMIGRATION JUDGES
now playing

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN
now playing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

(AP) – Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren can go back to class now that the Legislature passed an education funding deal, ending a six-day walkout that shuttered classrooms around the state.
Strike organizers called for an end to the walkout Thursday after a dramatic all-night legislative session resulted in a 20 percent pay raise by 2020. Some districts plan to reopen Friday, while others say they’ll resume classes next week.
The education funding plan approved by lawmakers shortly before dawn was immediately signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, awarding teachers a 9 percent raise in the fall and 5 percent in each of the next two years. That’s in addition to a 1 percent raise granted last year.

Related posts:

  1. Iran’s Foreign Minister Says No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal
  2. Plea Deal Hands Strip Club Shooter 30-Year Prison Sentence
Related Posts
1525417118649

Polanski’s Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_f16f0738d09d4b11a5f45e975dbe49be_12x5_992

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (6)

Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video