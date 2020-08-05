NATIONAL

Arizona’s Arpaio In Tight Primary Race: Dem Rep. Tlaib Declares Victory In Primary Challenge

By 119 views
0
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, is running for the position of Maricopa County Sheriff again, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trailing by just a few hundred votes as he looks to get his old job back. Arpaio’s former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan has a narrow lead in the Republican primary.

Out in Michigan, Representative Rashida Tlaib looks like she’ll win her Democratic primary against the President of the Detroit City Council. The Wayne County Clerk’s Office says with 87-percent of the precincts reporting, Tlaib had 66-percent of the vote while Jones had only 33-percent.

The first-term Congresswoman released a statement declaring victory and said the win means people want a change from “establishment politics.”

At Least 100 Dead, Thousands Hurt Following Beirut Explosion

Previous article

No 2020 Football Season At UConn

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL