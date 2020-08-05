Arizona’s Arpaio In Tight Primary Race: Dem Rep. Tlaib Declares Victory In Primary Challenge

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, is running for the position of Maricopa County Sheriff again, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trailing by just a few hundred votes as he looks to get his old job back. Arpaio’s former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan has a narrow lead in the Republican primary.

Out in Michigan, Representative Rashida Tlaib looks like she’ll win her Democratic primary against the President of the Detroit City Council. The Wayne County Clerk’s Office says with 87-percent of the precincts reporting, Tlaib had 66-percent of the vote while Jones had only 33-percent.

The first-term Congresswoman released a statement declaring victory and said the win means people want a change from “establishment politics.”