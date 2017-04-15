Home NATIONAL Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings
Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings
NATIONAL
0

Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

0
0
arkansas-injection-protests
now viewing

Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

Part-PAR-Par8137220-1-1-0
now playing

Turkey Detains 49 IS Suspects Said To Be Planning Attacks

prison
now playing

West Texas Drug Ring Leader Gets 35 Years, Must Pay $37M

Ethan+Couch+affluenza+bitch
now playing

Texas Court Won't Release 'Affluenza' Defendant From Jail

998bf0fd-8dad-4926-b9de-3d3874a9ab00-large16x9_1280x960_60511B00LAJOZ
now playing

Report: 65 Texas Foster Children In March Stayed In Offices

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins
now playing

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair
now playing

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

f962a7b4ad7a415cae79f8b0134b5da7-780×514
now playing

Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants

WireAP_a14ac70223b146819c0ca13c1169d1be_12x5_1600
now playing

Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat

KJHJ
now playing

At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC

untitled
now playing

Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors

(AP) – Arkansas’ already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo after a judge blocked the use of a lethal injection drug that a supplier says officials misleadingly obtained and the state’s highest court halted the executions of one of the first inmates who had been scheduled to die.

A federal judge could further upend the plans, with a possible ruling on Saturday on whether to halt the executions over the inmates’ complaints about the compressed timetable and the use of a controversial sedative in the lethal injections.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen granted a temporary restraining order Friday to McKesson, a medical supply company that says it sold vecuronium bromide to the state for medical purposes and not for executions.

Related posts:

  1. Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance
  2. Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To September
  3. Texas County Official Charged With DWI Had Tried Asthma Brew
  4. Change Of Venue Motion Filed In Irene Garza Murder Case
Related Posts
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

Danny Castillon 0
dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

Danny Castillon 0
f962a7b4ad7a415cae79f8b0134b5da7-780×514

Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video