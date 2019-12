A shooting outside the Fayetteville Police precinct Saturday night has left an Arkansas police officer dead. Two officers heard the gunfire just after 9:30 p.m. and found the armed suspect London T. Phillips. Investigators say he shot and killed Officer Stephen Carr in his police vehicle in the parking lot. Phillips was killed in a shootout with responding officers.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds says there appears to be no motive in the shooting.