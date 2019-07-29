TEXAS

Arlington Man Sets Fire To House, Car To Keep Woman And Kids From Escaping

An accused arsonist is under arrest for setting several fires at a Fort Worth home to keep a woman and her kids inside the house from escaping.

Fort Worth firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a home on Hulen Park Circle. They put out a car fire and two fires at the entrance to the house, all of which they found had been deliberately set. The fires were a follow-up to a Friday night domestic disturbance call at the same home.

Arlington police arrested the accused arsonist, 39-year-old Courtney Smith, early Sunday morning.

