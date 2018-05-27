Armed Groups Threaten Canadian-Owned Mine In Northern Mexico

(AP) – Workers at Canadian-own silver and gold mine in northern Mexico say they are afraid to leave the mine encampment because of threats by armed groups.

A worker told The Associated Press that supposed members of an organized crime group have set up checkpoints at access points to the mine with about 400 employees inside in Chihuahua state. They beat some employees earlier this week, making others afraid to leave the mine camp.

The worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety fears, said three Spaniards were among those inside.

The open-pit Mina Dolores belongs to Pan American Silver. The company has not spoken publicly about the situation but the employee said that while mine activities continued Saturday they could be suspended on Sunday.