Armed Militia, Clergy, More Unite Against White Nationalists
(AP) – Hundreds of people from all walks of life turned out to protest a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, seeming to outnumber the attendees.
Opponents of the Saturday event that descended into chaos included clergy, students, Black Lives Matter activists, armed militia members and protesters with the anti-fascist movement known as “antifa.”
Local groups helped organize the opposition and bring out a crowd, but attendees came from out of state as well. The counter-protesting groups didn’t organize collectively. Instead, it was a largely organic effort among groups who shared the same mission: showing that hate wasn’t welcome.
They say they’re devastated by the violence that left three people dead but vowed to protest again if white supremacists came back to town. Leaders of the white nationalist movement have pledged to hold more rallies in the near future.

