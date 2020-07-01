Army Confirms One Vanessa Guillen Suspect Captured, Another Dead

The U.S. Army is confirming one suspect is under arrest and another is dead in the disappearance of a soldier in Central Texas. The military says a soldier took his own life Tuesday near Fort Hood after Killeen police and U.S. Marshals approached him. The estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier was also arrested. No identities have been released.

The Army says the pair were involved in the disappearance of Army Private First Class Vanessa Guillen from the post in April. Remains were discovered Tuesday near a river but have not been identified. Guillen’s family previously said two suspects were in custody and a third dead.