TEXAS

Army Identifies Buried Remains As Missing Soldier

By 34 views
0

(AP) – An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base.

A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

Officer Hurt, Man Killed After Shooting

Previous article

Trump Donors Among Early Recipients Of Coronavirus Loans

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS