Home NATIONAL Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash
Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash

0
0
BLACKHAWK HELICOPTER CRASH MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASH
now viewing

Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

ITALY EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Magnitude Readings Vary Widely On Italy Quake

AP PAUL 2016 A USA IL
now playing

Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

Texas Health and Human Services Commission
now playing

Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group's Contract

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

Capture
now playing

Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 2.45.03 PM
now playing

Oliver #POTW Aug 21

TRUMP ECLIPSE
now playing

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

Oregon Eclipse
now playing

US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End

UTRGV
now playing

Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

(AP) -The U.S. Army has identified five soldiers who are missing nearly a week after a helicopter crashed during offshore training in Hawaii.  Officials suspended the search for the soldiers Monday.

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina was among the missing. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas were also on the helicopter.

Also missing are Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Sgt. Michael Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli says the five soldiers represent the best and the brightest of America. He says the soldiers have not been found and their families have been notified.  Cavoli says the Army has not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Related posts:

  1. Missing Rio Grande City Teen Had Been Shot To Death
  2. Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted
  3. Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
  4. A Body Found In Canal May Be Missing Woman
Related Posts
donald trump

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

jsalinas 0
AP PAUL 2016 A USA IL

Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

jsalinas 0
fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash

Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video