Army Official: No Warning That Transgender Policy Change Was Coming

(Washington, DC) — Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley admits that he didn’t know a change in transgender military policy was coming.

President Trump announced a surprise ban on transgender military service in a series of tweets yesterday.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington today, General Milley said there can be no changes to the transgender policy until the Pentagon gets more guidance from the commander-in-chief. Trump did not specify what happens to transgender persons who are currently serving in the armed forces. Milley noted that all service members will continue to be treated with dignity and respect.