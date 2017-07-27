Home NATIONAL Army Official: No Warning That Transgender Policy Change Was Coming
Army Official: No Warning That Transgender Policy Change Was Coming
NATIONAL
0

Army Official: No Warning That Transgender Policy Change Was Coming

0
0
military transgender topic
now viewing

Army Official: No Warning That Transgender Policy Change Was Coming

guilty-verdict
now playing

Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Brothers Sentenced For Roles In Drug Operation

gettyimages-821843798
now playing

Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes For 'Political Rhetoric' At Jamboree

ohio state fair fireball accident
now playing

Kasich: Ride Investigation Underway, But State Fair Will Go On

BORDER WALL
now playing

House OKs $1.6B Down Payment For Trump's Wall

crime lab
now playing

Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab

CRUISE SHOOTING IN ALASKA MAN SHOOTS WIFE BECAUSE SHE LAUGHED AT HIM
now playing

FBI: Man Says Wife's Laughter Led To Killing

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Judge Approves Plan For Charlie Gard To Be Sent To Hospice

PETRI DISH SCIENCE STUDY
now playing

Oregon Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing In US

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort

(Washington, DC) — Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley admits that he didn’t know a change in transgender military policy was coming.

President Trump announced a surprise ban on transgender military service in a series of tweets yesterday.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington today, General Milley said there can be no changes to the transgender policy until the Pentagon gets more guidance from the commander-in-chief. Trump did not specify what happens to transgender persons who are currently serving in the armed forces. Milley noted that all service members will continue to be treated with dignity and respect.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s Transgender Troops Ban Divides Veterans In Congress
  2. US Seeks To Test Iran Deal With More Inspections
  3. Qatar Hires Firm Founded By Trump Aide, Others Amid Crisis
  4. Boy Scouts Chief Expected Fiery Trump Speech
Related Posts
gettyimages-821843798

Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes For ‘Political Rhetoric’ At Jamboree

jsalinas 0
ohio state fair fireball accident

Kasich: Ride Investigation Underway, But State Fair Will Go On

jsalinas 0
BORDER WALL

House OKs $1.6B Down Payment For Trump’s Wall

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video