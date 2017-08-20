Home TEXAS Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted
Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted
Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted

(AP) – An investigative report on a 2016 Fort Hood training exercise that resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers and one West Point cadet broadly outlines how the accident occurred but redacts all findings, autopsy reports and recommendations.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports that the Army’s Combat Readiness Center report released Friday says that the exercise was planned well in advance but the convoy of four military vehicles involved in the training was delayed by heavy rain. A military vehicle carrying 12 leading the convoy rolled over in a low-water crossing and drifted away.

Three of the soldiers were able to free themselves and were eventually rescued. The remaining soldiers in the convoy attempted to rescue the other nine, but the current was too strong to safely enter.

