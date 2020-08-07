Army Secretary: Fort Hood Has High Rates Of Murder, Assault

(AP) – U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy says Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army.

McCarthy visited the based Thursday as part of an independent review he ordered of the command climate at Fort Hood following the slaying of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. He noted her death has become catalyst for the Army in highlighting issues of sexual harassment and assault in the military. He says investigators will work to help the Army find the root causes of the issues on the base.