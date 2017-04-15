Home NATIONAL Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants
Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants
(AP) – The American military services are looking for new ways to bring in more civilians with high-tech skills who can help fight Islamic State militants and prepare for the new range of technological threats the U.S. will face.

That means finding Guard and Reserve members with technical expertise in digital forensics, math crypto-analysis and writing computer code. To meet that challenge, a database is being built to show the best tool developers and analysts.

The Army Reserve is starting a pilot program cataloging soldiers’ talents. Among 190,000 Army reservists might be up to 15,000 with some type of cyber-related skills. But there are legal and privacy hurdles in compiling that information, and any database hinges on reservists voluntarily and accurately providing information on their capabilities.

