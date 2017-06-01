Home NATIONAL Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts
(AP) – Arnold Schwarzenegger is responding to Donald Trump’s taunting on Twitter.  The former California governor says the president-elect should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for  TV ratings.  Schwarzenegger also quotes President Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

Early Friday, Trump mocked Schwarzenegger for low ratings in the spinoff of Trump’s old reality television show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” Trump said: “Wo much for being a movie star.” Trump also referred to himself as a “ratings machine.”  Schwarzenegger tweeted: “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

