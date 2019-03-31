Arraignment, Detention Hearing Set For Businessman Linked To Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Scheme

A Weslaco businessman is to appear in federal court Monday to enter a plea and to argue for a bond after being charged following a bribery investigation into the rehabilitation and expansion of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Richard Quintanilla is charged with bribery and conspiracy.

An 18-count indictment unsealed last week accuses Quintanilla of bribing a Weslaco city commissioner in exchange for actions favorable to three engineering companies.

Federal prosecutors say the companies paid Quintanilla almost $86,000 – a portion of which he kept, and a portion of which he paid to the unnamed city commissioner. In return, prosecutors say, the commissioner voted to authorize multi-million dollar water treatment plant contracts for the companies.

Quintanilla’s arrest last Thursday came days after a guilty plea by former Rio Grande City municipal judge Leonel Lopez in connection with his role in the alleged widespread bribery scheme. The 52-year-old Quintanilla has been in federal custody since being taken into custody.