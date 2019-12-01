Arraignment Set For Sixth Former La Villa Detention Center Employee

A sixth former staffer at the East Hidalgo Detention Center is to be arraigned this week on corruption charges. 25-year-old Domingo Hernandez of Mercedes is under indictment for bribery, along with four other former detention center employees who are accused of taking money in return for smuggling food, illegal drugs, and other contraband into the jail. A fifth is accused of sexually abusing a detainee.

Domingo was arrested in New Mexico and is expected to be brought back to the Valley this week. The other five ex-employees were arrested in the Valley and were arraigned last week. All pleaded not guilty and were given bonds of $30,000 each.

The 1,300-bed detention center in La Villa is operated by the for-profit prison management firm Geo Group, and holds federal detainees for ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service.