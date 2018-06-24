Home TEXAS Arrest In Graffiti Painting Of Historic San Antonio Missions
(AP) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested and two other people are being sought for spray-painting graffiti on two historic San Antonio missions.  One of the paint messages was: “I don’t care. Do you?” It’s the meme displayed on the back of first lady Melania Trump’s jacket as she boarded a plane Thursday to South Texas to visit immigrant children.

San Antonio police say Andres Castaneda turned himself in late Friday night. The graffiti was sprayed late Thursday or early Friday on walls of the 18th-century Mission San Jose and Mission San Juan. Casteneda is charged with felony defacing of a church or school.  Contractors have worked to remove the paint but officials say that removal also strips a layer of plaster from the walls.

